Hometown Pride Tour: Poker Cruise 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Thursday’s stop on our Hometown Pride Tour, Nocona will be hosting their 9th annual Poker Cruise.

That will take drivers on a winding tour through the scenic hills for a day of fellowship and fun. Ebonee Coleman has more with the plans for this year‘s cruise.

“The burnout and if you want to be a part of the cruise, if you’re a car enthusiast or just want to be involved, that has stops at the winery and a parade of cars when we get back to town,” said Michelle Fenoglio Toerck, Nocona Chamber Board Member.

That cruise will be 120 miles long where drivers will stop in the surrounding towns of Nocona, including Saint Jo and Muenster, where they will be collecting their poker cards.

“For the final end of the route, you will get your final, fifth card and then, I think, you can buy another card if you want to try and improve your hand,” said Carol Cecil, a driver in the Poker Cruise. “The winner will win $250, second place is $150.”

And it’s a show that will go on no matter what.

“We’ll do this rain or shine, sometimes we have to wait an hour for a little rain to pass through but we’ve always managed to pull off the cruise,” said Cecil.

And it doesn’t matter what you’re cruising in, whether it’s a convertible or a sports car, Nocona Chamber of Commerce members just want you to come out and have fun.

“Just bring whatever you drive, but I guarantee once you see all the fun and excitement and how much fun it is, next year, you’ll probably have a classic car or a convertible,” said Cecil.

“There is a dance downtown, a street dance on Saturday night that will be hosted by Fenoglio Boot Company, and that’s a free event and there are fish fries, there are vendors, there’s excitement on every corner and I don’t think anybody would want to miss it,” said Toerck.

