Hot this weekend ahead of relief early next week

By Mason Brighton
Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday looks to be hot and dry with a high in the upper 90′s. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 90′s this weekend but early next week things begin to change. A strong cold front looks to arrive Monday which will drop temps into the upper 80′s or low 90′s and bring rain chances. Monday into Tuesday look nice then by the midweek, we warm back up.

