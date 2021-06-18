City Guide
Nearly 5,000 people are registered for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we inch closer and closer to the starting line for one of the biggest events to hit the streets in Wichita Falls, Hotter’N Hell Hundred officials have given an update on registration stats.

Even though registration started in April, instead of it’s normal start up date in January, they already have almost 5,000 people ready to go and be a part of the four-day celebrations; including the endurance race, a 10-mile run, and even the release of a new jersey.

“I just feel very blessed to be a part of the Hotter’N Hell team,” said Chip Filer, executive director of Hotter’N Hell Hundred. “People are anxious to get out and get back on their bike and participate, I think most of the bike rides around Texas are having very good turnouts this year.”

Filer said in 2019 he did not see numbers like these until a month before the event, and one thing they have adopted from last year’s race is giving those who can’t make it in August the option to participate virtually.

If you’re interested in registering for Hotter’N Hell Hundred, click here.

