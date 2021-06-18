City Guide
News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove happening June 29

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have a deal for you if you would like to enjoy a day at Castaway Cove Waterpark with us!

Mark your calendars for June 29, that’s a week from this upcoming Tuesday.

It will only cost $9.99 to get in for the day. We will also have some live broadcasts from the park and you can say hello to some of your favorite News Channel 6 team members.

Make it a play day and come enjoy a refreshing day with us at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

