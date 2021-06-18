City Guide
Selena is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by NewsChannel6 Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Selina is a one-year-old Siamese cat who you can adopt.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

