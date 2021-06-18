City Guide
Wichita Theatre’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” starts Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sounds of 15th century Paris will soon be ringing in Wichita Falls.

Friday is opening day for the Wichita Theatre’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

This show also marks a shift the theatre has made during the pandemic.

They’ll be doing fewer shows this year, but it’s only so they can make each individual performance they put on that much bigger, better, and truer to its story.

“This tells such an amazing story of how to treat other people, even if they look different than you or think different than you,” said Luke Draper, who is playing Quasimodo. “It tells an amazing story of someone who is actually kindhearted but people look at and think of as a monster. I’m excited to portray that story to other people and send a powerful message.”

The first performance is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and range from $10 to $40.

