Windthorst football seniors carrying championship brotherhood into Oil Bowl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2020 football season will be a year no one forgets, especially for 2A DII state champions: the Windthorst Trojans.

At the time those seniors thought that would be their final time playing together. Now thanks to the Oil Bowl, six of them one more chance to say good-bye.

“It’s going to be a great chance to have just one last go around with all my fellow seniors,” Kyle Wolf said.

“It’s awesome that we all get to be together one last time,” Andrew Scheffe added.

This week, the Windthorst seniors are suiting up once again but this time in a different jersey to represent West Texas in the 84th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl (the most amount of players from any one school).

“It feels like a big part of my season is here with us, just a big group of guys that I’ve been around with for a long time,” Wolf said, “just nice to play wit them again one last time.”

“Feel like it’s more fun having the six of us instead of it just being two or three,” Tryston Harding said.

It’s an opportunity these seniors didn’t think they’d be getting, thinking that moment when they stepped off the field at AT&T Stadium would be the last time they’d play together.

“What made that state championship so special was that togetherness and that brotherhood so to take that here now is really awesome,” Cy Belcher said.

“You get another chance to play with your friends and another chance for your friends and family to see you play football again one last time that you didn’t think you would get so that’s cool,” Ethan Belcher added.

“Nothing is going to top our state championship season,” Wolf said, “but it’s just one last time to kind of relax now that we’ve already done that and have fun one last time.”

There may be no championship on the line, but these seniors will still be making the most of this classic.

“I was just really excited to get to play with these guys again. It means a lot,” Conner Collur said.

“Knowing this is going to be the last time with these boys, might as well have fun with it,” Wolf added.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.