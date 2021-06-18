City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Windthorst football seniors carrying championship brotherhood into Oil Bowl

At the time those seniors thought that would be their final time playing together. Now thanks...
At the time those seniors thought that would be their final time playing together. Now thanks to the Oil Bowl, six of them one more chance to say good-bye.(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2020 football season will be a year no one forgets, especially for 2A DII state champions: the Windthorst Trojans.

At the time those seniors thought that would be their final time playing together. Now thanks to the Oil Bowl, six of them one more chance to say good-bye.

“It’s going to be a great chance to have just one last go around with all my fellow seniors,” Kyle Wolf said.

“It’s awesome that we all get to be together one last time,” Andrew Scheffe added.

This week, the Windthorst seniors are suiting up once again but this time in a different jersey to represent West Texas in the 84th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl (the most amount of players from any one school).

“It feels like a big part of my season is here with us, just a big group of guys that I’ve been around with for a long time,” Wolf said, “just nice to play wit them again one last time.”

“Feel like it’s more fun having the six of us instead of it just being two or three,” Tryston Harding said.

It’s an opportunity these seniors didn’t think they’d be getting, thinking that moment when they stepped off the field at AT&T Stadium would be the last time they’d play together.

“What made that state championship so special was that togetherness and that brotherhood so to take that here now is really awesome,” Cy Belcher said.

“You get another chance to play with your friends and another chance for your friends and family to see you play football again one last time that you didn’t think you would get so that’s cool,” Ethan Belcher added.

“Nothing is going to top our state championship season,” Wolf said, “but it’s just one last time to kind of relax now that we’ve already done that and have fun one last time.”

There may be no championship on the line, but these seniors will still be making the most of this classic.

“I was just really excited to get to play with these guys again. It means a lot,” Conner Collur said.

“Knowing this is going to be the last time with these boys, might as well have fun with it,” Wolf added.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Michael Reams
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Archer County crash
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership

Latest News

UIL votes to allow online live-streaming of Friday night football games
Iowa Park softball
Iowa Park softball “going to work like crazy” to get back to state next season
IP softball head coach Eric Simmons talks the nicknames his players game him, and the memories...
IP Softball coach on his nicknames
The 2021 season for the Holliday softball team didn’t end the way it had hoped after losing 9-3...
Holliday softball coach reflects back on historic season for program