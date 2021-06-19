Cooler temperatures arrive Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon will be another warm one as temperatures get close to 100. Tomorrow looks to be more of the same with mostly clear skies and a high near 98. The good news is on Monday a cold front moves through, dropping highs into the mid 80′s and lows into the 60′s. We will have a small chance for scattered showers as well on Monday. Tuesday will be cooler as well but by the middle of next week, temps creep back into the upper 90′s.

