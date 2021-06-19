City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cooler temperatures arrive Monday

By Mason Brighton
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon will be another warm one as temperatures get close to 100. Tomorrow looks to be more of the same with mostly clear skies and a high near 98. The good news is on Monday a cold front moves through, dropping highs into the mid 80′s and lows into the 60′s. We will have a small chance for scattered showers as well on Monday. Tuesday will be cooler as well but by the middle of next week, temps creep back into the upper 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill

Latest News

Changes
Heat Relief Comes Early Next Week
Hot this weekend ahead of relief early next week
Changes Next Week