Juneteenth Bash & Gospel Jazz Fest happening this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 15th Annual Juneteenth Bash & Gospel Jazz Fest will be held on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20. The two-day event will be filled with lots of music, food, and family fun and the theme for this year’s event is Family Reunion.

Crystal Washington-Pope and Craig Evans, both coordinators of the bash, expressed its importance.

“It’s a celebration that slaves had then and to recognize our ancestors and be proud of the freedoms that we have now, we celebrate that and it’s celebrated everywhere all over the world and this year is especially important because it has been recognized as a federal holiday,” mentioned Pope.

“We’re trying to reunite our community back into the family orientated, the love that we lost over the years and that’s why we titled it Family Reunion to bring unity back into the community,” added Evans.

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas and other states learned that slavery ended.

Thaddeus Turner, owner of Mister Cuts and Total Male Grooming says Juneteenth is a time to have deep discussions.

“I think it’s finally a realization to identifying things that happened long ago but I think it’s also just the surface,” said Turner. “It’s going to force us to have a great discussion, a great sit down, a great dialogue and hopefully we can find some common ground with other things we need to work on.”

The bash tomorrow begins at 2 p.m. at Spudder Park and Jazz performances start at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. and people can enjoy gospel performances. The event is free and open to the public.

