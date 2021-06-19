Nocona hosts annual burnout competition

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Nocona Burnout Event is a tradition the Nocona car club The Gas junkies and the Nocona Chamber of Commerce have partnered together for this weekend’s festivities. It’s sure to bring out not only families in the community but also people from thousands of miles away in Friday’s Hometown Pride Tour.

“It’s my first time being here to one of these events here, it looks pretty cool,” said Mariano Arreola, participant in the burnout.

Alexa Sosa, who’s spent her whole life in Nocona, and her cousin Mariano Arreola, who is down visiting from Arizona, were among the crowds of spectators watching tires get watered down and ready to be burned out. For them, it was their first time being at the event,

“My parents were suggesting it and people said how fun it is. So I just thought maybe I should come too,” said Sosa.

For businesses and sponsors that never miss a year, they say it’s something they always look forward to.

“We’re just glad to see this year that we can get back out because we had so much cancelled last year. So just seeing people out and about again it’s just wonderful,” said James Fenoglio, sponsor of The Nocona Burnout Competition.

Even though the burnout event didn’t have as many cars as they would normally, the smoke and the sound of the engines blaring from those who were there is all they needed to get the adrenaline pumping.

“Some cars it start lighting up smoke automatically, some of these stock cars it takes them a little bit but we try to put on a pretty good show,” said Emory Roden, member of Gas Junkie Car Club.

“It’s kind of making this small town of 3,000 people, there’s so many things going on here it feels like a big town,” said Roden.

“Everything fell into place at the right time, and we’re having a great time with it out here,” Brian Ritchie, member of Gas Junkie Car Club.

Cruisin’ Nocona: The Great Race Edition will also be having a car show on Saturday. The Great Race that will be making its stop in Nocona on Sunday.

