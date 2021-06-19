City Guide
Scores and highlights from the 84th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl

Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl logo(Maskat Shrine/KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out all the scores and highlights from the 84th annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl:

READ: Windthorst football seniors carrying championship brotherhood into Oil Bowl

Boys Basketball: East Texas 79 - West Texas 59

Girls Basketball: East Texas 43 - West Texas 30

Football: East Texas - West Texas - (On Saturday)

Girls Volleyball: East Texas - West Texas - (On Saturday)

