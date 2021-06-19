Scores and highlights from the 84th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl
Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out all the scores and highlights from the 84th annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl:
READ: Windthorst football seniors carrying championship brotherhood into Oil Bowl
Boys Basketball: East Texas 79 - West Texas 59
Girls Basketball: East Texas 43 - West Texas 30
Football: East Texas - West Texas - (On Saturday)
Girls Volleyball: East Texas - West Texas - (On Saturday)
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.