WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.

Officers said the child was taken to United Regional via a personal car and was pronounced dead. The body was then sent off for an autopsy.

WFPD detectives obtained arrest warrants and arrested the parents on Friday, July 18.

The parents, Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright, are being charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and are both being held in the Wichita County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

WFPD detectives are still awaiting the results of the autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

