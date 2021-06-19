City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.

Officers said the child was taken to United Regional via a personal car and was pronounced dead. The body was then sent off for an autopsy.

WFPD detectives obtained arrest warrants and arrested the parents on Friday, July 18.

The parents, Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright, are being charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and are both being held in the Wichita County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

WFPD detectives are still awaiting the results of the autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Michael Reams
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Archer County crash

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona Burnout
Nocona hosts annual burnout competition
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill
The theme for this year's event is "The Family Reunion." It will also feature the 2nd Gospel...
Juneteenth Bash & Gospel Jazz Fest happening this weekend
Arlo is looking for his forever home
Arlo is looking for his forever home