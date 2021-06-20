Cold front tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rest of Father’s Day will be warm, most places see a high close to 100. Monday things change, a cold front pushed through tomorrow morning. We will have a high in the mid 80′s and most of the day looks to stay in the 70′s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, scattered showers will be possible. Tuesday will be dry with a high in the mid 80′s as well. After that things warm back up into the 90′s for the rest of the week.

