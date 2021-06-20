City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cold front tomorrow

By Mason Brighton
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rest of Father’s Day will be warm, most places see a high close to 100. Monday things change, a cold front pushed through tomorrow morning. We will have a high in the mid 80′s and most of the day looks to stay in the 70′s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, scattered showers will be possible. Tuesday will be dry with a high in the mid 80′s as well. After that things warm back up into the 90′s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill
Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail

Latest News

Cooler temperatures arrive Monday
Changes
Heat Relief Comes Early Next Week
Hot this weekend ahead of relief early next week