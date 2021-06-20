City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill
Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369
The Bridge to Bridge Cruise in memory of Harry Patterson is set to take place June 19 from 7 to...
Bridge to Bridge Cruise set for Saturday in Wichita Falls

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge