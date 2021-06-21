City Guide
BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of Prime Day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Amazon Prime Day is June 21 to 22, which marks 48 hours of deals that flood traffic to Amazon’s website. Retail analysts expect this to also drive traffic and sales for retailers outside of Amazon.

The surge in online shopping this week gives scammers the opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers. The Better Business Bureau’s advice for consumers to avoid falling victim to online shopping scams are:

  • Beware of Social Media “Too Good to be true” Product Ads. You are safer to go directly to the website, do you research and buy from brands you know and trust.
  • Always be suspicious of any unsolicited calls, emails, and texts from any major retailers asking for personal and banking information. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of its website and never ask you for remote access to your device.
  • Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency.
  • Make sure your online check-out webpage is secure. Remember, the “S” in HTTPS stands for secure within the URL and should have a padlock icon next to the web address.
  • Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, CashApp, gift cards, or prepaid debit cards. These are almost always a sign of fraud.

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker online at BBB.org.

