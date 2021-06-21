City Guide
Boil water advisory issued for Ringgold

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Ringgold in Montague County.

The Red River Authority said the boil water advisory, which was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, is due to a leak causing reduced distribution system pressure in the water system. They added that boiling water would help get rid of any harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Once water no longer needs to be boiled, Red River Authority officials will notify customers that the water is safe.

