Enjoy the cooler temps today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This morning a cold front pushes through, bringing with it cooler temperatures and slight rain chances. Expect temps in the 70′s and low 80′s today, winds will be out of the northeast at about 15-20 mph. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. Weather models suggest scattered showers will be possible, mostly across our eastern counties. Our best chances to see any precipitation will be between noon and 6 pm. Tonight we could drop into the 50′s before another mild day tomorrow. Tuesday’s high will be in the mid 80′s. By Wednesday we climb back into the mid 90′s.

