Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency

(Apache Casino Hotel)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill Apache Tribe has announced new plans as they transition from their state of emergency due to the Coronavirus.

The state of emergency was put in place for all Tribal entities in March 2020 and ended June 17, 2021.

Fort Sill Apache officials said the Apache Casino Hotel will resume its 24/7 business hours as well as full capacity in the hotel and food outlets. They added that current cleaning measures will be maintained and the casino will remain non-smoking indoors for the time being.

