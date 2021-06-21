Hot temps return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday evening, we are going to see cool conditions. Temps will remain in the low 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 56. The record low for tonight is 58, which was set back in 1970. Warmer weather will return for Tuesday. Temps will rise in the mid to upper 80s. A few places may even see the 90s. When will it warm up again? Well, unfortunately, hot weather returns by Wednesday. We will rise into the mid-90s until another potential front comes in by the end of the 7-day forecast.

