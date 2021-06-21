MSU Texas student to serve as student regent
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his picks for university Student Regents on Tuesday.
MSU Texas student Amanda Threlkeld and nine other students from across the state were appointed to serve as student regents at their respective universities until May 31, 2022.
Threlkeld is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Management Information Systems.
All of the students appointed by Gov. Abbott can be found below:
Midwestern State University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Spencer Coffey of Highland Village is pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Texas A&M University System
Mati Rigsby of Gainesville is studying epidemiology at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Texas Southern University
Aaliyah Fleming of Houston is a student at Texas Southern University, where she is pursuing an undergraduate degree in political science.
Texas State University System
Camile Settegast of Horseshoe Bay is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Marketing from Texas State University.
Texas Tech University System
Keaghan Holt of Seguin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in health science professions from Angelo State University.
Texas Woman’s University
Brookelyn Bush of Corinth is a graduate student pursuing a Doctorate of Family Studies.
University of Houston System
Derek Delgado of Pasadena is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies.
University of North Texas System
Jessica Armstead of DeSoto is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business and Child Development & Family Studies from the University of North Texas at Dallas.
University of Texas System
Thuy “Mimi” Nguyen of Seguin is a student at The University of Texas School of Law.
Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board
Matthew Smith of Copperas Cove is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University.
