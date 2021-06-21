City Guide
MSU Texas student to serve as student regent

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his picks for university Student Regents on Tuesday.

MSU Texas student Amanda Threlkeld and nine other students from across the state were appointed to serve as student regents at their respective universities until May 31, 2022.

Threlkeld is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Management Information Systems.

All of the students appointed by Gov. Abbott can be found below:

Midwestern State University

Amanda Threlkeld of Wichita Falls is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Management Information Systems from Midwestern State University.

Stephen F. Austin State University

Spencer Coffey of Highland Village is pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Texas A&M University System

Mati Rigsby of Gainesville is studying epidemiology at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Texas Southern University

Aaliyah Fleming of Houston is a student at Texas Southern University, where she is pursuing an undergraduate degree in political science.

Texas State University System

Camile Settegast of Horseshoe Bay is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Marketing from Texas State University.

Texas Tech University System

Keaghan Holt of Seguin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in health science professions from Angelo State University.

Texas Woman’s University

Brookelyn Bush of Corinth is a graduate student pursuing a Doctorate of Family Studies.

University of Houston System

Derek Delgado of Pasadena is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies.

University of North Texas System

Jessica Armstead of DeSoto is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business and Child Development & Family Studies from the University of North Texas at Dallas.

University of Texas System

Thuy “Mimi” Nguyen of Seguin is a student at The University of Texas School of Law.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Matthew Smith of Copperas Cove is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University.

