News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Adult Literacy Council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at the June recipient of the Give Light Award, presented by the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Adult Literacy Council empowers people to improve their literacy skills through a variety of programs and promotes community awareness of literacy issues. The WALC serves an eleven-county area. They have tutors that can help with math, financial literacy, reading, and more.

“We help them with whatever their goal is. We start with their goal,” Carla Arinder, the executive director said. “We have a woman who just wants to read a story to her grandchildren. She needs to learn to read. But before that, she actually needs to have some ESL so that she can do the reading portion a little easier. We do GEDs, we do driver’s license. Sometimes that test can be kind of tough.”

They work alongside organizations like Faith Mission, The Center, and Region 9 to help those in need of their services.

“I currently am providing tutoring services for Faith Mission. I am assisting some of the gentlemen down there to improve their reading skills,” Julie Young, a volunteer tutor said. “Some want to get their GED. Others have it but they realize they are lacking in their reading skills and they want to improve them to help with their job opportunities.”

They also provide tutoring for English Second Language (ESL) and spoken English skills.

“I take [a] conversation course. So, I want to learn to talk more fluently,” Ruth Rocker, a WALC ESL student said. “I would recommend the adult literacy room because you have the possibility to have your own teacher. So, you have face-to-face talking. That is nice. That is very special.”

Arinder and the rest of the Wichita Adult Literacy Council take pride in the work that they do.

“We’re really proud of the fact that what we do seems so simple but it has such a ripple effect,” Arinder said. “We are very proud of the fact that we teach them to read, teach them math, we help them meet their goals. Because, while it helps them, it just ripples continually into the community. [It means] a better workforce. [They’re] better able to go into schools and talk to teachers, better able to do their job. ”

If you would like to become a volunteer tutor or could be a prospective student, call the Wichita Adult Literacy Council at (940) 766-1954 or visit WFWALC.org. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.