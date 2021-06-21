City Guide
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair

The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge that crosses over Holliday Creek is closed to traffic.

The director of communication and marketing for the city of Wichita Falls said the closure is due to a defect in the lane that city engineers spotted. They are now evaluating repair options with the assistance of the TxDot Bridge Division.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs are finished.

City officials say the south lane of Midwestern Parkway is safe for travel.

