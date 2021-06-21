City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Temple fire station erupts in flames while firefighters respond to fire

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue said the fire that occurred at Station 5 at 510 North Apache erupted in the kitchen after a pan was left on a live stove while firefighters were responding to a call.

The fire happened Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m. and crews were able to put it out by 7:34 p.m.

Investigators say the station’s personnel were dispatched on a call when the fire erupted.

Five units from neighboring stations responded.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a pan left on a stove, which was left on.

”While we are grateful no one was hurt, this incident shows the seriousness of kitchen safety,” said Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto.

“A moment of complacency can quickly turn into a disaster.”

The building suffered fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage to the entire facility.

Firefighters at Station 5 will be temporarily relocated to Station 8 and will continue responding to calls within their district, Soto said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, those with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits.
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, people with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits
Cold front tomorrow
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair

Latest News

.
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
The Better Business Bureau has issued guidance for people to avoid getting scammed during the...
BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of Prime Day
The Better Business Bureau has issued guidance for people to avoid getting scammed during the...
BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of Prime Day
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency