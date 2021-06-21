Temple fire station erupts in flames while firefighters respond to fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue said the fire that occurred at Station 5 at 510 North Apache erupted in the kitchen after a pan was left on a live stove while firefighters were responding to a call.

The fire happened Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m. and crews were able to put it out by 7:34 p.m.

Investigators say the station’s personnel were dispatched on a call when the fire erupted.

Five units from neighboring stations responded.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a pan left on a stove, which was left on.

”While we are grateful no one was hurt, this incident shows the seriousness of kitchen safety,” said Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto.

“A moment of complacency can quickly turn into a disaster.”

The building suffered fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage to the entire facility.

Firefighters at Station 5 will be temporarily relocated to Station 8 and will continue responding to calls within their district, Soto said.

