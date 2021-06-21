WFPD Junior Police Academy kicks off first session
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held their first class Monday to teach students how they actually protect and serve the community.
The department’s Junior Police Academy lets WFISD kids experience law enforcement firsthand; the free academy teaches them about the basic functions of working in a police department.
The participants are set to graduate this Friday.
