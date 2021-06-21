Workforce Solutions hosting Job Fair Week
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is hosting Job Fair Week this week.
The event takes place Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., with Veterans Preference from 1 to 2 p.m. each day.
Each day will focus on a different career field. Here’s a break down of each day:
- Monday June 21st - Healthcare
- Tuesday June 22nd - Manufacturing
- Wednesday June 23rd - State of Texas and Criminal Justice
- Thursday June 24th – Retail and Hospitality
- Friday June 25th - Various Industries
You can register for the event online here.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.