Workforce Solutions hosting Job Fair Week

(Workforce Solutions North Texas)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is hosting Job Fair Week this week.

The event takes place Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., with Veterans Preference from 1 to 2 p.m. each day.

Each day will focus on a different career field. Here’s a break down of each day:

  • Monday June 21st - Healthcare
  • Tuesday June 22nd - Manufacturing
  • Wednesday June 23rd - State of Texas and Criminal Justice
  • Thursday June 24th – Retail and Hospitality
  • Friday June 25th - Various Industries

You can register for the event online here.

