18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eighteen people have been arrested and 12 pounds of meth found during a large meth bust in Lawton.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said 42-year-old Ronnie Davis was the main target of the investigation. He had been on Federal Probation for previous crimes when he was arrested for running a meth distribution in Lawton, according to OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

OBN officials said 12 pounds of meth was found during a search of a storage unit belonging to Davis, but more than 16 pounds of meth had been found since the start of their investigation.

7News first reported on Davis’ arrest in May after a search warrant was executed on his home by OBN.

OBN partnered with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, District III and District IV Drug Task Forces, Elgin Police Department and the Federal Office of Probation and Parole.

OBN has also identified the other 17 defendants in the case:

Jermaine Omar Davis

Jeffrey Allen Dickson

Jennifer Pollock

Brooks Ann Smith

Joshua Imotichey

Gaylyn Martin

Litzie Camacho

Ashton Kate Shields

Ericka Halstied

Cory Dean Akers

Brandon L. McConnell

Tanesha Rena Haith

Madyson M. Bedell

Bryan Oneal Rhodes

Jonathan Ross Washa

Melissa Dawn Collins

Brad Andrew Peterson

