18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eighteen people have been arrested and 12 pounds of meth found during a large meth bust in Lawton.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said 42-year-old Ronnie Davis was the main target of the investigation. He had been on Federal Probation for previous crimes when he was arrested for running a meth distribution in Lawton, according to OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

OBN officials said 12 pounds of meth was found during a search of a storage unit belonging to Davis, but more than 16 pounds of meth had been found since the start of their investigation.

7News first reported on Davis’ arrest in May after a search warrant was executed on his home by OBN.

OBN partnered with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, District III and District IV Drug Task Forces, Elgin Police Department and the Federal Office of Probation and Parole.

OBN has also identified the other 17 defendants in the case:

  • Jermaine Omar Davis
  • Jeffrey Allen Dickson
  • Jennifer Pollock
  • Brooks Ann Smith
  • Joshua Imotichey
  • Gaylyn Martin
  • Litzie Camacho
  • Ashton Kate Shields
  • Ericka Halstied
  • Cory Dean Akers
  • Brandon L. McConnell
  • Tanesha Rena Haith
  • Madyson M. Bedell
  • Bryan Oneal Rhodes
  • Jonathan Ross Washa
  • Melissa Dawn Collins
  • Brad Andrew Peterson

