Agents foil massive marijuana smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana last week.

The sector announced that they confiscated over 1,200 pounds of drugs during several seizures.

It’s said to be valued at nearly one million dollars.

The agency says these recent seizures are examples of narcotic smugglers trying to take advantage of the current migrant influx at the border.

