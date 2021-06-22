BBBS looking to recruit male mentors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County hosted a Mentor Mixer event on Monday to encourage more male mentors to sign up.

In the month of June, BBBS is focusing on increasing male mentorship.

One BBBS official said there is a strong need for male bigs; she explained the current ratio between male and female mentors is 60/40.

“We’re recruiting men, 12 months out of the year,” said Vicki McCann, with BBBS. “We never stop recruiting people to be matched. Our boys on our waiting list typically wait longer than our girls simply because there is a shortage of male mentors.”

McCann said that although BBBS pairs women with young male mentees, men can have a stronger influence and better relate to boys who are signed up for the program.

