City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BBBS looking to recruit male mentors

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County hosted a Mentor Mixer event on Monday to encourage more male mentors to sign up.

In the month of June, BBBS is focusing on increasing male mentorship.

One BBBS official said there is a strong need for male bigs; she explained the current ratio between male and female mentors is 60/40.

“We’re recruiting men, 12 months out of the year,” said Vicki McCann, with BBBS. “We never stop recruiting people to be matched. Our boys on our waiting list typically wait longer than our girls simply because there is a shortage of male mentors.”

McCann said that although BBBS pairs women with young male mentees, men can have a stronger influence and better relate to boys who are signed up for the program.

If you’d like to learn more about BBBS, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, those with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits.
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, people with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits
Cold front tomorrow
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair

Latest News

WFPD gives tips to help prevent theft
WFPD gives tips to help prevent car break-ins
.
News Channel 6 to host Food Bank Telethon Thursday
WFPD Junior Police Academy holds first class
WFPD Junior Police Academy kicks off first session
Hot temps return Wednesday