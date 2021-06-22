City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue young horse caught in mud

By Justin Reyes
Updated: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued a young foal that was stuck in the mud near the riverbanks.

On Saturday morning, marine unit agents got into the mud and pulled the little horse out to safety.

Agents near the area also assisted in bringing the animal to shore.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Tick Riders who patrol near the area responded to help and determined the foal to be roughly two weeks old.

A Horse Patrol agent tended to the foal as agents waited for the proper authorities to take custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair
City of WF creating list of vacant properties
City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties
Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old

Latest News

George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
.
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving attempted aggravated robbery
The event is hosted by Hospice of Wichita Falls
Camp Grin Again set for July
OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
National Weather Service logo
National Weather Service releases survey to simplify system