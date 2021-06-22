Camp Grin Again back for 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Grin Again is a day camp for children who have suffered the loss of someone special.

The week-long, half-day camp for children in kindergarten through 8th grade will provide support through age appropriate groups and kids will participate in fun activities such as games, sports, art, music, and much more.

For 2021, the camp will be held in-person once again from July 12 to July 16.

According to Hospice of Wichita Falls, the camp’s curriculum is based on the following principles:

ACCEPTANCE of the expression and experience of a wide range of emotions in a safe environment

VALIDATION of the unique quality of individual grief

GUIDANCE through the painful days of mourning and adaptation of family change

CREATION of skills and abilities that effectively serve participants throughout life

Camp Grin Again is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death; the death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

The deadline to register is June 28 and families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or by clicking here.

