City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is creating a list of vacant properties in the surrounding downtown area.

For a property to be considered vacant, the city uses three categories:

  • The building has an inactive city utility account
  • The building is solely used for personal use or storage
  • The building has been actively listed for sale for at least 90 days

The purpose of the list is to start doing something with the buildings instead of allowing them to sit empty.

“Vacant structures are those we’d love to see businesses in,” said Terry Floyd, director of development services. “Homeowners or others that are providing sales tax that increase the property value of that particular property and structure.”

The ordinance, coming this fall, will ask building owners to provide a local contact.

Floyd said a number of business owners who own properties in the downtown area live overseas and that makes it hard to get in touch with them if there are problems.

