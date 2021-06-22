City Guide
Cooler temps today

By Mason Brighton
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday looks to be fairly mild with temps only getting into the upper 80′s. We will have a high near 86 with partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the break from the heat while you can because by tomorrow we heat back up. Wednesday through Friday we will be in the upper 90′s with real feel temps in the triple digits. This weekend rain chances return as do cooler temps. Saturday and Sunday look to have highs in the low 90′s.

