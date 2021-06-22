The heat returns tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday evening, we are going to see warming conditions thanks to southerly winds returning. Tonight, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday is looking hot once again. The high on Wednesday will be 96 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday is also looking windy. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph. Real feel conditions will be in the triple digits Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look to be the hottest days of the next 7-days. Both days will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. A disturbance will work its way into the area late Friday. This disturbance will bring in rain chances from Friday night through at least Monday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.