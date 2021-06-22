City Guide
National Weather Service releases survey to simplify system

By Tyler Boydston
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Weather Service is looking for feedback on a new system.

In a Facebook post, the National Weather Service said it plans to simplify its Watch, Warning and Advisory system.

In order to do that, they are asking for the public to take a survey to let them know what they can do.

The survey is available online here.

The deadline to take the survey is July 31.

