City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 to host Food Bank Telethon Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is hosting a telethon to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday.

Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help the food bank with a new truck so that they can deliver more food to pantries through out the 12 counties that they serve.

Last year, the food bank distributed almost 897,000 pounds of fresh produce to the 24 produce express sites. Tune in on Thursday and let’s make a difference Texoma!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, those with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits.
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, people with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits
Cold front tomorrow
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair

Latest News

WFPD Junior Police Academy holds first class
WFPD Junior Police Academy kicks off first session
Hot temps return Wednesday
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
.
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June