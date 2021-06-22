Organizations earn grant money to increase vaccine access in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your Shot Texas is working to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines across the state.
The organization has invested more than $400,000 in grants to help community-based organizations not only increase access to the vaccines, but also to battle vaccine hesitancy.
Your Shot Texas announced this week 12 organizations that are receiving the first round of grants.
The organizations include:
- Acts of Hope Center in Bexar County
- Area Health Education Center of the Mid Rio Grande Border Area of Texas, Inc.
- Ark-Tex Council of Governments
- Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc.
- East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center
- Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Brazoria and Fort Bend counties
- Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Jefferson and Orange counties
- Hispanic Leadership and Management Foundation
- La Union del Pueblo
- Mi Familia Vota Education Fund
- Texas Organizing Project Education Fund
- The Immunization Partnership
Each of the organizations earned between $12,750 and $40,000.
Nonprofits interested in applying for the second round of funding can do so here.
