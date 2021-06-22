City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Organizations earn grant money to increase vaccine access in Texas

Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.
Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your Shot Texas is working to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines across the state.

The organization has invested more than $400,000 in grants to help community-based organizations not only increase access to the vaccines, but also to battle vaccine hesitancy.

Your Shot Texas announced this week 12 organizations that are receiving the first round of grants.

The organizations include:

  • Acts of Hope Center in Bexar County
  • Area Health Education Center of the Mid Rio Grande Border Area of Texas, Inc.
  • Ark-Tex Council of Governments
  • Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc.
  • East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Brazoria and Fort Bend counties
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Jefferson and Orange counties
  • Hispanic Leadership and Management Foundation
  • La Union del Pueblo
  • Mi Familia Vota Education Fund
  • Texas Organizing Project Education Fund
  • The Immunization Partnership

Each of the organizations earned between $12,750 and $40,000.

Nonprofits interested in applying for the second round of funding can do so here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair
Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old
City of WF creating list of vacant properties
City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties
Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed

Latest News

The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
Camp Grin Again back for 2021
Camp Grin Again back for 2021
City of WF creating list of vacant properties
City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties
BBBS looking to recruit more male mentors
BBBS looking to recruit male mentors