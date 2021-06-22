Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand opening is set for Thursday for a splash pad in Wichita Falls.

The grand opening will celebrate the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in Hamilton Park beside the Dr.’s Park Playground.

City of Wichita Falls officials say the splash pad was made possible by a donation of $275,000 from the Wichita County Medical Alliance.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.