City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sets July 8 date for special legislative session on voting bill, other issues

Chairs in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on June 21, 2021.
Chairs in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on June 21, 2021.(Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Cassandra Pollock
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 8, his office announced Tuesday.

Abbott’s office did not specify what legislative priorities will be included on the special session agenda and said in an advisory that such items “will be announced prior to the convening of the special session.”

Abbott has already said that he plans to ask state lawmakers to work on two priority elections and bail bills that died in the final hours of the regular legislative session after House Democrats walked out of the chamber. More recently, Abbott has said the agenda for the Legislature’s overtime round will also include further restricting in schools the teaching of critical race theory, which refers to an academic discipline that views race as a social construct.

Lawmakers were already expected to return to the Legislature this calendar year for a special session focused on redrawing the state’s political maps and doling out billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

But after Abbott’s elections and bail priority bills died in May, the governor said he would call lawmakers back to work on that legislation as well as a host of other issues. The special session focused on redistricting and the coronavirus recovery funding, he has said, will happen sometime in September or October.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sets July 8 date for special legislative session on voting bill, other issues was originally published in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
The outside lane of westbound traffic on the Midwestern Parkway Bridge is closed.
Part of Midwestern Parkway closed for repair
City of WF creating list of vacant properties
City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties
Wichita Falls police have arrested the parents of a child who died last Friday.
WFPD arrests parents after death of one-year-old

Latest News

Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
The heat returns tomorrow
Police said it is illegal to either possess or discharge pyrotechnics or fireworks within the...
WFPD reminds residents of firework-related city ordinances
George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child