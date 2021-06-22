City Guide
WF man indicted for indecency with a child

George Sapp
George Sapp(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand jury indicted a Wichita Falls man on an indecency with a child charge, according to court documents.

George Sapp was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday for the charge. Sapp is accused of exposing himself to a child younger than 17-years-old in August of 2015. He was indicted on June 17.

No other information has been released about this case at this time.

Sapp holds previous convictions; he was sentenced to two years in state jail in 2017 for two counts of Child Endangerment. A jury convicted him of endangering two children by continuing to allow a sexual predator to have access to them in his care after the predator had abused one of the children.

Paula Joann Carter and Dusti Gamble were also arrested in 2015 in relation to this case.

Sapp’s bond is recommended to be $100,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday.

