WFPD gives tips to help prevent car break-ins

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When it comes to auto thefts and car break-ins, there are some easy steps you can take to protect your property.

One tip Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department gave was to never leave your keys in your car. Another reminder is to say something if you see anything that looks unusual when you park.

“For your cars, try to park them in lit areas if you can, take out your gear, take out your phones, purses,” said Sgt. Eipper. “Don’t leave items in there; if it does get stolen, that you’ve lost even more.”

Sgt. Eipper said keeping cameras pointed at your driveway is also another way to help prevent theft.

