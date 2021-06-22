WFPD reminds residents of firework-related city ordinances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Independence Day draws nearer, the Wichita Falls Police Department is taking the time to remind residents of city ordinances relating to fireworks within city limits.

Police said it is illegal to either possess or discharge pyrotechnics or fireworks within the city limits. A violation of this type is considered a Class C Misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000.

WFPD officials are advising residents to read Chapter 50 and Chapter 82 of Wichita Falls city ordinances for guidance on possessing and discharging pyrotechnics or fireworks in within city limits.

