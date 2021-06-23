City officials hope to pass Lake Kemp appropriation bill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is working to create an appropriations bill that will hopefully reach the desk of President Biden.

This comes from a joint effort with core engineers, Texas state representatives, and The Red River Valley Association.

They’re aiming to continue to allow the removal of salt concentrations at Lake Kemp, through the Chloride Control Project; that will impact more than just the city of Wichita Falls.

“The elimination of that project will affect water quality in the red and ultimately in Lake Texoma,” said Russel Schreiber, director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls. “Lake Texoma provides water to a lot of water supply districts in the Metroplex, so it’s a big project.”

Schreiber said those funds will end in September, but the city will have a few months until salt levels rise completely again. They hope to have that bill passed to prevent that from happening.

