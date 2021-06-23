Commissioner Watts now facing Class A misdemeanor charge

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Watts, 4th Precinct Wichita County Commissioner, is now facing a Class A misdemeanor DWI charge.

Watts was originally facing a Class B misdemeanor, but that charge was upgraded on May 18. According to the state of Texas’ Penal Code, a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by the following:

A fine up to $4,000

Confinement in jail for up to one year

Both the fine and confinement

Watts had previously admitted in a statement that he drank before driving on Feb. 18, just before his rollover accident near Electra. Following the accident, Watts was transported to the Electra Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Less than 24 hours after his statement, Watts was arrested on Feb. 23 for driving while intoxicated. He was then released that same day on a $1,500 bond.

