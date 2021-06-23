City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows

Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner