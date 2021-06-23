City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The heat is back

KAUZ Full Forecast
KAUZ Full Forecast
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat we all know and love is back. For Wednesday we will have a high near 96 with mostly clear skies. Dewpoints look to stay in the upper 60′s, making things feel more humid outside. For the rest of the workweek we stay in the upper 90′s with real feel temps just over 100. Late Friday things look to change. Weather models are suggesting we could see rain chances develop Friday evening and last through Monday. As we get closer to next week temperatures also look to drop too. By Monday our high for the day could be in the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
City of WF creating list of vacant properties
City of WF creating list of vacant downtown properties
OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

Latest News

The heat returns tomorrow
weather
The heat returns tomorrow
KAUZ Forecast
Cooler temps today
Hot temps return Wednesday