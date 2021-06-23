The heat is back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat we all know and love is back. For Wednesday we will have a high near 96 with mostly clear skies. Dewpoints look to stay in the upper 60′s, making things feel more humid outside. For the rest of the workweek we stay in the upper 90′s with real feel temps just over 100. Late Friday things look to change. Weather models are suggesting we could see rain chances develop Friday evening and last through Monday. As we get closer to next week temperatures also look to drop too. By Monday our high for the day could be in the upper 80′s.

