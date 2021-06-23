HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD has won the 3A UIL Academic State Championship.

Holliday ISD wins 3A UIL Academic State Championship (Texas UIL)

The State Academic Championship goes to the school in each conference that has the highest total points earned for contestants and teams placing for all sanctioned UIL academic events with a state level contest, including:

Cross-Examination Debate

Congress

One-Act Play

Film

Theatrical Design

Robotics

Historical essay

Holliday ISD took first place in Conference 3A after getting 145 total points.

The results of the competition can be found here.

