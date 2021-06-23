City Guide
Holliday ISD wins 3A UIL Academic State Championship
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD has won the 3A UIL Academic State Championship.

The State Academic Championship goes to the school in each conference that has the highest total points earned for contestants and teams placing for all sanctioned UIL academic events with a state level contest, including:

  • Cross-Examination Debate
  • Congress
  • One-Act Play
  • Film
  • Theatrical Design
  • Robotics
  • Historical essay

Holliday ISD took first place in Conference 3A after getting 145 total points.

The results of the competition can be found here.

