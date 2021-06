HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Another UIL top ranking is making its way back to Texoma.

In class 3A, the Eagles have taken second place in this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup.

Each year, the UIL tallies all of the scores from across 23 different academic and athletic events; Holliday scored 83 points total.

First place went to Brock with 90 points.

