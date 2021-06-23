Internet access making its way to more parts of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Texas, access to high-speed internet is expanding and statewide broadband is no longer a luxury — but an essential tool.

Now that Governor Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 5, a solution is underway.

This bill will create a state broadband plan which will promote broadband expansion in rural areas by providing companies incentives for helping. It will also map out which areas are most in need so the state knows who to get to first.

And, there’s a lot of buzz around Texoma as it aims to help counties in the area bridge the digital divide.

