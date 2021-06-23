Iowa Park preparing for Independence Day festivities

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park’s Independence Day celebrations are set.

The annual Pigpen Mud Volleyball Tournament and charity fundraiser is set for July 3 at Lake Gordon, followed by the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation’s annual fireworks display.

Registration for co-ed volleyball teams is open at Iowa Park City Hall. It costs $50 per team to register. City officials ask people to register by Wednesday, June 30. There will be adult and youth teams playing for the charity of their choice.

Team sign-in will start at 9 a.m., with the tournament set to start at 10 a.m. on the east side of Lake Gordon in Oscar Park.

Fireworks will begin after dark.

