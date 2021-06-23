City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Iowa Park preparing for Independence Day festivities

(Live 5/File)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park’s Independence Day celebrations are set.

The annual Pigpen Mud Volleyball Tournament and charity fundraiser is set for July 3 at Lake Gordon, followed by the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation’s annual fireworks display.

Registration for co-ed volleyball teams is open at Iowa Park City Hall. It costs $50 per team to register. City officials ask people to register by Wednesday, June 30. There will be adult and youth teams playing for the charity of their choice.

Team sign-in will start at 9 a.m., with the tournament set to start at 10 a.m. on the east side of Lake Gordon in Oscar Park.

Fireworks will begin after dark.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The splash pad will be at Dr.'s Park.
Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls
George Sapp
WF man indicted for indecency with a child
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust

Latest News

To continue to allow the removal of salt concentration at lake kemp through the chloride...
City officials hope to pass Lake Kemp appropriation bill
The city has two treatment plants that pump out over 5 billion gallons of water a year
WF Citizen’s Academy visits Cypress Water Plant
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County LEC fails state inspection
The heat returns tomorrow