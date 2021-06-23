News Channel 6 City Guide: Connect Packing & Shipping moves to a new location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. We’re taking you inside locally owned and operated Connect Packing & Shipping in Wichita Falls in this episode. They recently moved into the old Pumpjack Diner on the corner of 9th and Broad.

“We are authorized shippers for UPS, FedEx, DHL, and the U.S. Postal Service,” Paul Galan, co-owner of Connect Packing & Shipping said.

Because they ship with all of those carriers, they can compare prices to get you the best rate.

“We are professionally trained to pack everything from books to electronics, delicate glassware, and art. We ship practically anything practically anywhere,” Kim Galan, co-owner of Connect Packing & Shipping said.

Packing is their passion which means Kim and her team take special care of your items to ensure they reach their destination in the way you intended.

“Most people have no idea what a package goes through to reach its destination,” Kim said. “Packing something like [an] antler chandelier requires the right boxes and packing materials. Because this [antler chandelier] is going to go down conveyor belts. It’s going to be hit by 90-pound packages. It needs to survive a three to four-foot drop. So, we’re going to pack this [antler chandelier] to make sure it arrives safely.”

They guarantee their packing but if you want to pack your items yourself, they sell all sizes of boxes, packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and styrofoam. They can even make crates and offer freight services. Allow them to pack your big shipments as well.

Are you in need of a mailbox? They have those too. Renting a private mailbox is the most efficient way to receive your mail and packages. It offers safety, security, and convenience. They make mail easy at Connect Packing & Shipping.

Connect Packing & Shipping also offers wide and small format printing on a number of items. They can walk you through the process to create the perfect look.

“We print them all right here in our store usually within four to 48 hours. We can print on photo paper, perforated vinyl, banners for indoors or outdoors, watercolor paper, canvas, or just paper,” Kim said. “Are you an artist? Let us make professional prints of your work. If you need blueprints, we do that too. We can scan large documents to a file or print them.”

They have a laser engraving machine that allows you to create the perfect gift item for any special occasion or make something for yourself. They offer unique greeting cards and gift wrapping as well. They can make rubber stamps and have business cardholders. The team at Connect Packing & Shipping is ready to serve you.

“At Connect Packing & Shipping, our customers are more than just the packages that they ship. We strive to be a place of convenience and personal service. We’re not clerks, we’re consultants. Quick, convenient, friendly, and professional service is what you can expect,” Kim said.

You can find Connect Packing & Shipping at 902 Broad Street. When you walk in the front door, hook a right. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can give them a call at (940) 228-3755 or visit ConnectPackandShip.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.